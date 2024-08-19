Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza, who played the role of sisters in 'Ek Haazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai' celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi and exchanging gifts to each other

Actors Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza celebrated Raksha Bandhan together today. The two had shared screen in the popular show 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' where they played sisters who would go above and beyond for each other. It looks like their on-screen bond continued off-screen as well.

On Monday, on the occasion of Raksha Bandha, Krystle took to social media to share a video of her and Nia celebrating Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhi to each other with the promise of always protecting each other.

For the festive day, Krystle opted for blue and white suit with oxidized jhumkas while Nia opted for an all-white kurta with sky-blue embroidered borders. In the video they are seen doing aarti for each other, tying rakhi and exchanging gifts.

Sharing the video in a collaborative post with Nia, Krystle wrote, "Behen hoon mein teri , khoon ka rishta hai hamara 🥹❤️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

Commenting on the post, Nia wrote, "Effortlesssssssss. Loveddddd the customised gifts.. i’m so overwhelmed bro. appreciate the effort truly"

Fans were thrilled to see this bond between the two actors.

A fan commented, "When you realise Manvi and Jivika never acted in “ek hazaaro mei meri behena hai”

Another wrote, "it's sooo loving to see my most favorite sister jodi together after ages😍 reminds of maanvi jeevika days.. that love is still sooo much visible in the eyes for each other... love you leads dear Nia & Krystal"

"R u guys real sisters?" wondered another Instagram user.

"Aap dono ki rishta humesha aise hi rahe," wrote another fan.

While Raksha Bandhan conventionally sees sisters tie rakhi to brothers, sisters have also been tying it to each other. Actress Bhumi Pednekar also celebrate the festival with her younger sister who tied her rakhi.

As it's Raksha Bandhan today, Bhumi took to Instagram and penned a short yet beautiful note for her sibling."Love you @samikshapednekar (Red heart emoji). To us just being there for each other (infinity emoji)#HappyRakshabandhan," she captioned the post.

Bhumi also dropped a few pictures with Samiksha. In the first image, Samiksha can be seen tying rakhi on Bhumi's wrist. The other image shows Bhumi holding baby Samiksha in her arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)