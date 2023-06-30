Rhea Chakraborty Birthday 2023: On a recent episode of MTV Roadies 19, the actress referred to the brickbats she faced after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rhea Chakraborty was subjected to insurmountable hate and criticism post the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was in a relationship with the Raabta actor at the time of his death, which led to a lot of fingers being pointed at her. Many blamed her for the actor's death, including Sushant's family. Threats from Sushant's fans on social media, trial by media, spending over a month in jail - Rhea has been through a lot post the actor's death.

However, she stayed strong, and did not let the negativity kill her spirit. Rhea is currently seen as a gang leader on the current season of MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, alongside Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula. On a recent episode, the actress referred to the trials and criticism she went through, and said that she has learnt to not pay heed to what people say about her.

While motivating a candidate during auditions, Rhea told her not to let others pull her down. "A lot of people say a lot of things. People have told me a lot of things as well… The kind of names they gave me, the things they said about me. But kya main unki wajah se woh cheez manugi (should I accept what was said about me)? Kya main unke wajah se apne life mein rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi… (Because of them, will I stop living my life? Not at all). Will I give any strength to their voice? No. I have a voice of my own, you should listen to your inner voice, too," she said.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family had accused Rhea of abetment of suicide, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and several other crimes. The actress and her brother were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over allegations of money laundering. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea on 8th September, 2020, charging that she and her brother had caused marijuana to be supplied to Sushant. The actress was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court. On 7 October 2020, Rhea was released on bail after nearly a month in pretrial confinement.