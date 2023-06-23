Roadies 19: Former Dance India Dance contestant Sachin Sharma joins Prince Narula’s gang

Roadies 19: Sachin has been reunited with Prince Narual after he choreographed the gang leader for Nach Baliye 9

Sachin Sharma and Prince Narula. Pictures Courtesy/PR

Bollywood Dancer/ choreographer Sachin Sharma, best known to be the first runner up of Dance India Dance recently got viral on social media due to his roadies audition. Sachin, who made a blockbuster entry wooed the gang leaders and Sonu Sood himself with his dance moves had an entertaining interaction with the mentors of the show.

Sachin was selected by all the mentors, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati. Nevertheless when asked about his preference Sachin said that he has a soft corner for Prince Narula as he had worked with him previously on a project, but if selected by other gang leaders he will give his 100 percent there too.

Sachin, at last got selected in Prince Narula’s gang and as per reports he is excelling the tasks given. For the unversed Sachin previously had choreographed for the winners of Nach Baliye 9 Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary and is currently shooting for Roadies 19.

With this year's topic of Karm Ya Kaand, MTV Roadies has been receiving a lot of contestants who have been choosing the path of Karm and Kaand, in keeping with the show's hype. The gang leaders have already started playing their A-Game and resorting to their clever measures. In a recent episode an outrageous fight burst between gang leaders - Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati due to a contestant.

Pery Sheetal, a known Bollywood dancer, gets support from gang leader Prince and feels she is suitable to become a Roadie. She was seen convincing her fellow Gang Leaders to give her a chance. However, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati are seen not agreeing, which leads to a disagreement among them and hence sparks a shocking argument, wherein Prince gets visibly hyped up and begins to raise his voice against the gang leaders.

Gautam feels that Prince is taunting him and asks, "Are you talking about me?" He sarcastically addresses Prince as "Prince Sir" and adds, "I didn't even say anything to you!" Prince confronts Gautam face to face and explains how he is conscious while speaking, considering himself to be straightforward. Gautam responds by accusing Prince of being "judgmental." Prince then tries to resolve the situation by hugging it out, reminding him that they are not on Big Boss anymore (referring to their past experience as contestants on that show). Gautam tries to calm Prince down by suggesting he take it easy and speak in a normal tone, just as he is doing with a smile. However, Prince exclaims that his voice is like that and can’t fake it!