With the aim to overcome his fears, Rohit Bose Roy discusses attempting daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13

Rohit Roy

Listen to this article Rohit Bose Roy: Hope I won’t be put in a box with snakes x 00:00

Rohit Bose Roy is ready to test his limits, physical and mental, as he joins the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. What will be his biggest asset as he steps into the show about daredevilry? His experience over a 25-year-long career, he says. At the same time, the actor looks forward to meeting the contestants, and being influenced by their “energy and enthusiasm”. In a chat with mid-day, Roy talks about who pushed him to do the reality show, especially when his competitors are way younger.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

Have you seen the previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I was approached for the show several times in the past, but somehow the timings never worked out. When they called me this time, I was in the middle of two [commitments]. I rescheduled my dates, rejigged my commitments and then said yes. I’ve wanted to do this for long.

How did you prepare for the show?

I don’t have the luxury of time where I can do anything drastically different from what I’ve been doing for years. But I am giving my 150 per cent, unlike the usual 100 per cent, on my daily workouts. As we speak, I am on the treadmill in the club.

What scares you more — the creepy crawlies or the daredevil stunts?

I’m looking forward to the dangerous stunts, but every human being goes eww when thinking of creepy crawlies [laughs]. Hero screen pe hota hai, real life mein sabki phat ti hai, meri bhi phat ti hai [Heroes are on screen. In real life, everyone is scared, so am I]. Despite my feelings, I am going to perform the tasks, even if they put me in a box with insects. I am an Arian, I don’t believe in giving up. I won’t leave a test mid-way, unless it is something beyond my skill-set. The question of quitting never arises. Look at my career — I have seen highs and lows, but there has never been a day I have quit.

Also Watch: Here's what Shiv Thakare admires about Tejasswi Prakash and Divyanka Tripathi

What do you think about the contestants this season?

I have not met all of them, I don’t even know many. I know only a couple of them. They look like a young energetic lot, exactly what you need in the show. I am hoping their energy and enthusiasm rubs off on me.

Do you think you would have an edge over them?

It’s difficult to gauge until you actually get into the mud, but I’d say I have a slight advantage where experience is concerned. All the stunts I have done in my films in the past 25 years [serve as good experience]. I have mental [strength], but I don’t think I have an edge over them or vice versa.

What is the one stunt you hope is included this season?

I would want the mid-air stunts in a helicopter to be included. I know it’s tough, but going on this show is about pushing your boundaries. Also, I am hoping not to be put in a box with snakes [laughs].

Will wife Manasi Joshi Roy be okay with you being put in a box of snakes?

Manasi is more adventurous than I am. Whenever we travel, she is the one who wants to do river-rafting, kayaking or skydiving. I am more likely to sit and have champagne. She was quite kicked when I was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi.