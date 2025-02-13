Rozlyn Khan, who is a breast cancer survivor, has openly aired her suspicions of Hina Khan's cancer diagnosis, which led to Ankita Lokhande calling her "cheap"

Rozlyn Khan, a breast cancer survivor, is suing Ankita Lokhande for defemation

Actress Rozlyn Khan has filed a defamation lawsuit against Ankita Lokhande, who had called the former's comments on fellow actress Hina Khan's cancer "cheap". In a recent interview, Rozlyn claimed that she doubts whether Hina is actually suffering from stage 3 cancer. Ankita took to Instagram, sharing a reel of Rozlyn talking about Hina and attaching a long message, calling her out for her remarks on Hina’s cancer journey. Khan's legal action comes in response to Ankita's recent remarks, where she called her allegations "cheap" and urged Hina Khan to stay strong.

Rozlyn Khan is a Mumbai-based actress and PETA model known for her breast cancer awareness activities.

Why Rozlyn Khan has filed a defamation lawsuit against Ankita Lokhande

Rozlyn shared the court documents related to the case, providing a glimpse into the legal proceedings. The documents outline her claims and the reasons for the defamation suit. In an Instagram post, Rozlyn had also clapped back at the Pavitra Rishta actress after the latter criticized her for accusing Hina Khan of using cancer for publicity.

Rozlyn had written, "A woman who could use the death of his ex for a big boss is preaching to me about cheapness!! Not a big surprise... aa gai sasti publicity lene!!"

Khan added, "Guys, I posted a video a few days ago mentioning how these TV actresses are using their fan pages to reshare my videos, harassing and trolling me, and @lokhandeankita has come forward publicly, assaulting my character. Hina's cancer is cancer... my cancer just for time pass?? I was exposing one woman, and another one came in for free, but let's ignore her... simply ignore. Now, she's going to give me lectures on cancer when she herself needs advice to sustain her own marriage."

What Rozlyn Khan said about Hina

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Rozlyn accused Hina of spreading misinformation and said, "A 15-hour mastectomy is impossible. She is exaggerating it. My surgery lasted 8 to 10 hours because I was at stage 4, and my 16 lymph nodes were removed. It was a major surgery. In fact, she (Hina Khan) claimed her surgery lasted for 15 hours. What kind of surgery is she talking about? She has not provided details on whether it was an MRM or something else."

She further accused Hina of using her cancer diagnosis for publicity, saying, "She talks about herself rather than sharing details about the treatments she is undergoing. She is keeping everything in the dark. I doubt if she is actually at stage 3. Every interview or byte she gives revolves around herself or her bravery."

Rozlyn Khan calls Rakhi Sawant 'most opportunistic woman'

Khan has also lashed out at Rakhi Sawant for involving herself in the ongoing controversy between her and Hina Khan related to the cancer claims. Rozlyn accused Rakhi of adding fuel to the fire and interfering in personal matters that do not concern her.

Speaking about the same, Rozlyn shared in a statement, “Rakhi Sawant is the most opportunistic woman that one can ever come across. The entire country knows so much about her that I don't even need to say any more. I already exposed details of a supreme court order that directs her arrest immediately after she comes to India. This is the reason she has fled away from the country. She never returned my Abhaya, which she had taken from me, nor did she pay for it. So many salon bills are pending from her end. This in itself speaks volumes of her dishonesty involving money and people. I find it a waste of time to even comment and justify any of her statements. Whatever I have to say, I have already exposed that on social media. She doesn't deserve any more of my time or attention."

