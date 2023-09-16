Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have finally confirmed that they are expecting their first child. The actress flaunted her baby bump in new pics

Rubina and Abhinav

Listen to this article Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announce they are pregnant: 'Welcoming the little traveller soon' x 00:00

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have finally announced that they are expecting their first child together. After weeks of pregnancy rumour, the couple, on Saturday took to Instagram to make a formal announcement.

To share the happy news among their followers, Rubina and Abhinav in a joint post on Instagram shared the news of their pregnancy. The couple posted their pictures and clicked on a cruise. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Rubina flaunted her baby bump in the picture. Abhinav on the other hand, complimented Rubina with a white hoodie and blue denims.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY, welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)



The comment section was soon filled with congratulatory messages for the couple and best wishes for the new phase of their life.

A couple of weeks ago it was rumoured that Rubina and Abhinav are expecting their first child together. The rumours started doing the rounds after fans noticed a baby bump on Rubina in pictures from her birthday celebration last month.

In pictures, Rubina was seen dressed in a pastel pink kurti as she offered prayers at a Ganesh temple with Abhinav. She was seen dressed in the same kurti in subsequent pictures. But the first photo led to the speculation that the actress is pregnant with her first child with Abhinav. Her caption read, "Thank you for everything….. You my Love @ashukla09 make it Special and Special every Year ….. What A Celebration, what a Surprise and what planning @neena325 (sic)." Netizens assumed that Rubina and Abhinav are expecting a new member soon. Fans sent out congratulatory messages in the comments section. One person wrote, "Baby bump is obvious in 1st pic.... Bt why hiding from public ?.... Congratulations on your pregnancy." A fan said, "Seems like some little feets is arriving soon." Congratulating the actress, another person commented, "Congrats rubi happy for u i see baby bump. So pretty."

Rubina's latest vlog, which was released on her YouTube channel a couple of weeks back, added fuel to the rumours. She documented her solo trip to the US and shared it on the video-sharing platform. Some shots from the vlog convinced fans that she's pregnant. Throughout the video, Rubina was dressed in loose, baggy outfits that apparently concealed the bump. Commenting on the vlog, a user wrote, "Congratulations Rubina. Your baby bump is seeing clearly. Hope u will soon announce this good news." Another person wrote, "Congratulations Rubina so happy for you yar ....can see ur baby bump clearly."