The rumours claimed that Rupali Ganguly will leave Anupamaa anytime soon. However, all such reports are nothing but rumours, and the actress herself dismissed the news of her quitting her popular TV serial

In pic: Rupaly Ganguly

Recently, reports came in that Rupali Ganguly is quitting the popular daily soap Anupamaa. The rumours claimed that the actress will leave the show anytime soon. However, all such reports are nothing but rumours, and the actress herself dismissed the news of her quitting her popular TV serial. She has planned to remain a part of the show till the very end. She also shushed the report of the supposed 15-year leap in the storyline. The actress put out a long emotional message to react to such reports.

Anupamaa is not just a show for me; it’s an emotion

As per TOI, Rupali shared, "Wow, people really have some overactive imagination. But thank you for talking about me and talking about the show. What can I say? Every person has a core, and my core, I believe, is gratitude. My husband and I both believe that whatever Rajan Ji has given me—the recognition, the platform, the position—I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime. And Anupamaa is not just a show for me; it’s an emotion, it’s my home, my second home. All my fur babies are here, and the unit has become like a family. So, does anyone leave their family, their home? And God forbid, may it never happen in life. If Rajan Ji ever says that he doesn’t need me anymore, then I might fight with him, or argue, and say, ‘Please let me stay in Anupamaa.’ I opened the gate for this show, and I will remain part of this show till the end. Even if I have to face obstacles, I will not leave."

Rupali Ganguly- There can be no stranger news

Calling the rumours strange, she further continued and said, "There can be no stranger news than this. Anupamaa made Rupali Ganguly who she is, and Anupamaa has become a part of my being. So, it’s ridiculous; people are speculating about something, writing such things, but thank you so much for all the love that came in. And to those who have supported me, I want to say that no matter what, please keep watching Anupamaa. My show should continue. Rajan Ji is the creator of the show, and his vision is Anupamaa. As long as he wants, I will continue to work hard, with full dedication and passion. I hope to God that this journey goes on for years. But this is just the beginning; the best is yet to come, my friends. So, keep sending love, and I will work so hard that I become worthy of your appreciation. Thank you so much and do not entertain speculations."

About Anupamaa

The makers of the show, Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi, have also denied any such reports of Rupali saying bye to the show. Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows. The show often catches headlines for any changes in the storyline or the cast lineup.