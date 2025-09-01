Breaking News
Rupali Ganguly blasts trade advisor Peter Navarro for his 'Brahmins profiteering'remark: 'Hide your record of blunders'

Updated on: 01 September,2025 07:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rupali Ganguly has strongly reacted to Peter Navarro’s casteist remarks on Brahmins, justifying Trump's trade policies. She took to Twitter and stated that Brahmins aren’t to blame for America’s economic troubles and urged Indians to stand united

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name for her stint in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. The actor often grabs spotlight for her personal life and opinions on social media. A few days back, she condemned Delhi government’s decision on stray dogs. Now, she has hit back at Donald Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro for casteist remark on brahmins.

Taking to her Twitter, the actor wrote, "Let’s be clear! Brahmins aren’t responsible for your failed trade policies or America’s economic mess. Targeting a community with casteist jibes won’t hide your record of blunders. Don’t drag Brahmins or India to hide your mess. That old trick won’t work anymore, Indians stand united."


About Peter Navarro’s statement

US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariff on India as punishment for buying Russian oil. When asked his opinion on the same, his trade advisor Navarro averred, “Look, Modi's a great leader. I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when he's the biggest democracy in the world. So, I would just simply say to the Indian people: please, understand what's going on here. You've got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop. Yeah, and we'll be watching that closely," during an interview with Fox News.

The statement immediately sparked outrage, with many Indians slamming Navarro for dragging caste identities into geopolitical discourse.

This isn’t the first time Rupali has used her platform to speak up. Just a couple of weeks ago, she strongly reacted to the Supreme Court’s order directing that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be shifted to shelter homes. After raising her voice, she was accused of consuming beef by a netizen. She replied sternly stating, “I feed the homeless animals daily. every animal I feed has been regularly vaccinated and sterilized. I support animal shelters and gaushalas. not only in my city but all over India. m a proud vegetarian. I support the homeless fur babies. I do not have a single elite breed at home. They understand love and kindness which humans fail to understand. This earth belongs to all.”

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

