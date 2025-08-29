Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Rupali Ganguly showers birthday love on her mother with sweet message Love you rockstar

Rupali Ganguly showers birthday love on her mother with sweet message: ‘Love you rockstar’

Updated on: 29 August,2025 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Rupali Ganguly is currently the top actress on television. Despite hectic schedule, she took time and penned a sweet birthday wish for her mother. She shared unseen pics with her and called her a rockstar

Rupali Ganguly showers birthday love on her mother with sweet message: ‘Love you rockstar’

Picture Courtesy/Rupali Ganguly's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Rupali Ganguly showers birthday love on her mother with sweet message: ‘Love you rockstar’
x
00:00

Television star Rupali Ganguly, is a doting daughter as much as she is a thorough professional. The actress, on account of her mother's birthday on the 28th of August, shared a very endearing series of pictures on her social media account. She captioned it as, “Happy Birthday I love u sabse rockstar Mummy.”

Television star Rupali Ganguly, is a doting daughter as much as she is a thorough professional. The actress, on account of her mother's birthday on the 28th of August, shared a very endearing series of pictures on her social media account. She captioned it as, “Happy Birthday I love u sabse rockstar Mummy.”

In the picture, Rupali is seen lovingly leaning on her mother’s shoulder. In another picture, Rupali is seen posing with her mother on the red carpet of an award show. Rupali’s fans poured in wishes and love for her mother, and lauded the actress for being a great daughter.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)


Rupali Ganguly is currently riding high on the success of her hit TV show, Anupamaa. Her character portrayal as “Anupamaa” in the serial has been loved by many. For the uninitiated, Rupali hails from a cinema family. Her father, Anil Ganguly, was a noted filmmaker and Rupali was exposed to the world of art and creativity from early childhood. While Rupali's father was a Bengali, her mother is a Maharashtrian, thus giving Rupali and her brother Vijay the best of both cultures.

Rupali speaks extremely fluent Marathi as well as Bengali. As much she enjoys Durga Pooja, she is thoroughly excited for Ganesh Chaturthi too. Rupali has always stated how her mother has always been the backbone of the family, guiding both her and Vijay, through all ups and downs.

Recently, Rupali's son Rudransh turned a year older and the doting mother couldn't be happier. She celebrated her son's birthday at a hill station in Maharashtra where the mother-son were seen having a ball of a time together. The duo were seen dancing to songs and even made a video reel, that Rupali shared on her social media account. Rudransh was seen feeling shy in the video while his mother was high on energy, making him all the more shy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Instagram television news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK