On February 26, on Maha Shivratri, Rupali performed a special puja. She shared a couple of her photos on her Instagram handle where she posed with a Shivling

Picture Courtesy/Rupali Ganguly's Instagram account

TV actress Rupali Ganguly shared a heartwarming moment with her fans as she was seen vibing to the popular heartbreak song from the movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ on a boat.

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, the 'Anupamaa' actress was seen making her clip on the "Breakup Song" featuring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the same, Rupali wrote in the caption, “Boat mein madh se versova aur yeh gaana..Showing off my hair.” The actress, clad in a simple suit, seems to be heading back to home from work.

Earlier in the day, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress posted a video where she was seen traveling in an auto. She captioned the post, “Subah 7 bje shaadi. Such a good looking couple.”

For the caption, Ganguly wrote, “Om Namah Parvatipatiya Har Har Mahadev: Best wishes and love to all of you and your family and loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri May Lord Bholenath's blessings always be with you. Happy Shivratri @directorskutproduction thank you for giving me the opportunity to do this beautiful pooja.”

On the professional front, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen playing the titular role in Star Plus' popular show "Anupamaa," which has consistently topped TRP charts. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, the daily soap is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. The show premiered on 13 July 2020 on StarPlus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ganguly is widely recognized for her portrayal of Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has appeared in numerous successful television series, portraying Sujata in "Ek Packet Umeed" (2008) and Pinky Khanna Ahuja in "Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi" (2011–2013), following which she took a sabbatical from acting for seven years and returned with "Anupamaa."

