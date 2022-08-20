Breaking News
Rupin Sharma on Kaun Banega Crorepati: I always wanted to participate in national level quiz competition

Updated on: 20 August,2022 10:34 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Rupin Sharma played an integral role in the arrest of Abu Salem

Kaun Banega Crorepati/PR image


IPS officer Rupin Sharma, who played an integral role in the arrest of Abu Salem recently participated in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' He is also Nagaland's D.G. (Deputy General) Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force.) Sharma spoke to mid-day.com about the experience.


What is it that got you on Kaun Banega Crorepati?

I had been a keen quizzer in college and university and always wanted to participate in national level quiz competition. Those days, the auditions never reached small towns. This opportunity came and one grabbed it. The prospect of a prize money was an icing on the cake.


What was the toughest part of the game show?

Every stage is tough. There are crores of participants. However, from Fastest finger first to the Hot Seat is the toughest climb.

Your profession involves several challenges...

These are life experiences. Except for the Abu Salem experience, I won't like to share much as yet.

What was the interaction with Mr Bachchan like?

Excellent interaction, it was graceful, interactive and he put me at ease. I wish I could have gone further and interacted more with him and through him to the country too.

