Salman Khan announces an extension of Bigg Boss OTT 2

JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been one of the top viewed show of the nation with 400 cr + minutes of viewership in just 2 weeks time! In a sensational announcement, Salman Khan revealed a major twist that will leave Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans thrilled. The show, which has captivated audiences with its gripping moments and intense drama, is set to be extended for an additional two weeks. Salman Khan made the announcement during Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar.

This unprecedented extension is a testament to the immense popularity and success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, as Salman Khan and the entire team expressed their gratitude to the loyal viewers who have made the show a massive hit.

Salman Khan announces the extension of #BBOTTSeason2 for 2 weeks, now the season will be of 8 weeks instead of 6 because of crazy audience response. #AbhishekMalhaan #FukraInsaan pic.twitter.com/XkcdFGuNJt — Rahul (@Aradhana7678) July 8, 2023

Get ready for more shocking twists, heated confrontations, and unforgettable moments as the journey in the Bigg Boss house continues with even greater intensity. Stay tuned to the 24-hour live channel on JioCinema to catch every thrilling episode and witness the drama unfold as the housemates battle it out for the coveted title.

