The big announcement of the year is here! Salman Khan has announced the premiere date for the new season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 18', and we bet your Sunday can't get better than this. Colors TV took to their official Instagram account and dropped a video announcement, revealing that the clock is ticking and the best time of the year is near as 'Bigg Boss' will have its grand premiere on October 6th at 9 PM.

The caption of the post reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega! Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premiere 6 October raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

The theme for Salman Khan’s reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'

This year, the theme of 'Bigg Boss 18' will revolve around the future. Earlier, it was reported that the theme would also be reflected in the design of the house and the alteration in the format. The promo for season 18 also shows Salman Khan talking about how 'Bigg Boss' will expose the future of the contestants, and this time it will be ‘Time Ka Taandav.’

Teaser of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'

Earlier, the makers of 'Bigg Boss 18' announced its new season with a short teaser hinting at what's in store for the participants of the reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The 10-second clip shared by Colors TV teases a new twist where time will play a key role. The caption read, “Hogi entertainment ki poori wish jab Time Ka Taandav lekar aayega Bigg Boss mein ek naya twist. Are you ready for Season 18? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, jald hi, #Colors aur @JioCinema par.”

Salman Khan’s sweetest interaction with an elderly fan on the 'Bigg Boss 18' set

Earlier this month, Salman Khan was spotted shooting for the promo of 'Bigg Boss 18', where he interacted with an elderly female fan. Salman was all suited up as he stepped out after the shoot. The fan happily expressed her admiration for the superstar and asked him for a saree as Ganesh Chaturthi was around the corner. She also said that she prayed for his well-being and told him not to go to jail. He promised her he wouldn’t go back.