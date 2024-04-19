Breaking News
Sargun Mehta is a vision to behold in mini skirt asks fans to focus on me
Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

On Thursday, Sargun shared a string of pictures wearing a black sleeveless top paired with a colourful mini skirt

Sargun Mehta is a vision to behold in mini skirt; asks fans to 'focus on me'

Sargun Mehta

Renowned for her work in Punjabi films such as 'Qismat', 'Kala Shah Kala', and 'Saunkan Saunkne', actress Sargun Mehta treated her fans to stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot, accompanied by a quirky caption.


Sargun is an avid social media user and enjoys 9.1 million followers on Instagram.


On Thursday, she shared a string of pictures wearing a black sleeveless top paired with a colourful mini skirt.


The post was captioned: "Forget about them. Focus on me."

 
 
 
 
 
Sargun made her film debut with the 2015 Punjabi historical romantic drama ‘Angrej’, directed by Simerjit Singh, where she portrayed the character of Dhan Kaur alongside Amrinder Gill as Angrej ‘Geja’.

Recently, she appeared in the movie 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri'. Alongside her husband, actor Ravi Dubey, Sargun serves as a producer for TV shows such as 'Junooniyat' and 'Dalchini'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

