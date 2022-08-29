Shakti Kapoor reveals how Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday had to work hard despite being star kids

Week after week, the top 10 contestants have mesmerized one and all with their wonderful performances and this weekend as well, the viewers are in for a treat as popular Bollywood actors Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday will be seen gracing ‘The Comedy Special Episode’ of the show.

After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger dancers a run for their money, Zee TV recently launched the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction show – DID Super Moms. Airing Saturdays and Sundays, the new season has an exciting panel of judges – Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar to mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey and help them achieve their dancing dreams.

Week after week, the top 10 contestants have mesmerized one and all with their wonderful performances and this weekend as well, the viewers are in for a treat as popular Bollywood actors Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday will be seen gracing ‘The Comedy Special Episode’ of the show. While all the Super Moms put their best foot forward during the shoot, it was contestant Varsha’s hilarious performance to Badshah’s ‘Paagal’ that left everyone amazed.

As Shakti Kapoor mentioned, “I must say if you don’t work hard in your life, then you can’t become an inspiration for others. In fact, our daughters - Ananya and Shraddha, have become popular faces in the film industry all because of their hard work and struggle. It is not because they are daughters of Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor respectively. Remo is sitting next to me, and he knows that it was not easy for anyone to do ABCD 2, but my daughter actually pulled it off. I remember she used to come back home with cuts and bruises on her foot, she used to have back pains after rehearsing for so many hours, so clearly, she has done a lot of hard work for her movies and has earned stardom and respect. Having said that, I must also add that today, Varsha performed so well that I could not figure out who is the choreographer and who is the contestant and I swear to God that I have never seen such an amazing performance in my life. You have a long way to go!”

While Varsha’s mesmerizing performance will surely win your heart, wait till you watch all the amazing performances by the other wonderful contestants of DID Super Moms this weekend! To witness all the terrific performances of the talented mothers, tune into DID Super Moms, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!

