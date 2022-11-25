×
Sanjog’s show lead actor Shefali Sharma shares an emotional video as the show goes off air today

Updated on: 25 November,2022 08:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The show revolved around two different mothers – Amrita and Gauri and their respective daughters

Pic Courtesy: PR


‘Sanjog’ is a mature family drama that showcased the complex yet beautiful bond between a mother and daughter. The show revolved around two different mothers – Amrita and Gauri and their respective daughters. While Shefali Sharma played the sophisticated and kindhearted Amrita, who is constantly dealing with her daughter Tara's selfish and mean behavior. The rumours about Zee TV show Sanjog going off air just got affirmed as leading lady Shefali Sharma aka Amrita, recently posted an emotional video on her social media handle, which confirmed the news of the show's last legs. She shared some emotional and lovely on-set moments with her fellow artists, which resembled the level of attachment she was having with this show. 


She penned a heartwarming caption to the video stating, "What is born has to die..whatever starts has to end and so will our show 'Sanjog' that airs its final episode today. It has been an amazing journey an amazing experience and feels as if a part of me is been taken away. Would like to thank the all mighty, my producers Rashmi mam and Pawan sir, entire team of Zee, director Ravi Sir, my co actors, crew members, my family, my sweet hearts Tara and Chanda whose unconditional love, innocent smiles, those tight warm loving hugs would be truely missed and lastly all my fans without whom I am nothing. With a somber feeling bid you guys adieu. Till we meet again 'GOODBYE AND THANK YOU'. YOURS Amrita aka Shefali”.


Meanwhile, Shefali Sharma is presently in talks for a couple of more projects in television, of which, more details are expected to arrive soon.

 
 
 
 
 
