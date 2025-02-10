Shivangi Joshi reaches Mahakumbh, takes a holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Shivangi took to Instagram on Sunday to share glimpses of her spiritual journey by posting pictures and videos of her experiences

Pic/Instagram

Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi recently visited the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj with her family and performed the Kumbh Snan by taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati river.

Shivangi took to Instagram on Sunday to share glimpses of her spiritual journey by posting pictures and videos of her experiences. In her posts, the actress could be seen taking a holy dip, seeking blessings from priests, and witnessing the aarti at the festival. One video showed her showcasing her classical dance skills at an event in Prayagraj.

Take a look

Earlier on Saturday, 'Mirzapur' actor Pankaj Tripathi visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj along with his family.

While speaking to ANI, Tripathi described the atmosphere as deeply spiritual and shared his happiness after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

"The vibes here are very spiritual. I am feeling very happy as I got the opportunity to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam," the actor told ANI.

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj drawing a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred Kumbh Snan.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe.

The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

