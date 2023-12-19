Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre marriage: The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 21st December

In Pic: Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre

Listen to this article Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre marriage: Couple kickstarts pre-wedding festivities, shares dreamy pictures x 00:00

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre marriage: The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot on 21st December. They have previously worked together in 'Ghar ek Mandir,' and the wedding festivities have already started. The actress has been sharing some beautiful pictures from their dreamy Mehendi ceremony, exciting fans who have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Shrenu Parikh took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony. The actress is wearing a beautiful green outfit in the images. She adorned a parrot-green lehenga with an embroidered blouse, and the ruffled sleeves elevated the look. Shrenu enhanced her appearance with flower jewellery, including stunning earrings and a similar headband that made her look like a princess. She finished her look with nude makeup and left her hair open in curls.

While sharing the picture she wrote, "Mehendi rach gayi (with evil eye and red heart emoji)". As soon as actress dropped the pictures fans started recating to it. One fans shared, "OMG! You are looking drop dead gorgeous! May you get the most gehra rang EVERRR in the morning and a very happy mehndi lagayi to you, here it's known as this, so wishing you a happiest one!" another one wrote, "Aww, looking so...so... Pretty". "My Prettiest Gurl," third fan commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikhofficial)

Many industry friends of the actress also reacted to the pictures and congratulated the couple. While reacting to the pictures Akshay said, "Rang gehra hai.. toh pyaar bhi gehra hi hoga"

After sharing her dreamy pictures, the actress also posted a reel of the ceremony. While posting the stunning clip, she wrote, “Mehendi ka Shagun." Several netizens dropped heart and fire emojis on her stunning post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikhofficial)

Later, Akshay Mhatre also took to his Instagram and shared another set of images of him celebrating the wedding festivities. In the picture, he can be seen dressed in a blue kurta, and as he performs the wedding rituals, the actor is also seen wearing a mundavlya around his head. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Shubhaarambh”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Mhatre (@akshaymhatre11)