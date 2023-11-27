Shrenu Parikh will be tying the knot with Akshay Mhatre in December. Ahead of the wedding, Surbhi Chandna & Mansi Srivastava threw a bachelorette party for her

Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ishqbaaz reunion! 'Bridesmaids' Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava throw bachelorette party for Shrenu Parikh x 00:00

Shrenu Parikh, who is headlining the ongoing television show titled Maitree, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau, actor Akshay Mhatre. They were co-stars on the daily soap, Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki and have been dating since then. According to reports, the couple got engaged earlier this year.

Shrenu and Akshay's wedding is scheduled to take place in December. The ceremonies will be hosted in Vadodara, which is the bride-to-be's hometown. Ahead of the wedding, Shrenu's best friends, Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava united to throw a surprise bachelorette party for her. Mreenal Deshraj, Kunal Jaisingh, his wife Bharati and Karan Sharma also joined the party.

Sharing glimpses of her bachelorette party, the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram, "A friend in need is a friend indeed!! Didn’t realise how much I needed this until these bunch of little hearts practically kidnapped me to this beautiful bachelorette they planned even after me refusing a zillion times…. So much heart and efforts were put into this day I can only imagine! My hearts so full… I can finally move into this new phase of life knowing these cuties are always by my side! My silver lining always! Love you all sooooo much."

Shrenu, Surbhi and Mansi played sisters-in-law in the then-popular show, Ishqbaaz. Surbhi shared a fun video on Instagram featuring her, Shrenu and Mansi. The caption read, "Pre Bachelorette Animals (sic)."

Mansi posted another video from the bachelorette party. The actress' caption read, "Turns out it wasn’t such a bad idea after Alllllllllll (red heart emojis) Most awaited Bachelorette Night just done absolutely right for the bride to be @shrenuparikhofficial with my girls @officialsurbhic @mreenaldeshraj @bharati_k and missed @nehalaxmi_ definitely (sic)."

In an interview with ETimes, Shrenu opened up about taking time to make her relationship official with Akshay. She said, "Both, Akshay and I took, time to make this official to the world because we first wanted to be sure about each other. Being public figures, we didn't want anyone else to tell to our parents before we do or they read it in the newspapers and woh bole kya tum dono committed ho? So we kept it under wraps. We both were quite clear from day one that we will not go ahead with our relationship if our families don't agree to it. Both Akshay and I are quite family-oriented and similar on this front."

Reportedly, Shrenu will be tying the knot with Akshay on either December 20 or 21.