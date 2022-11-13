Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's wife and model Alesia Raut pens moving note on Instagram

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at a gym
Pic: Alesia Raut on Instagram
Popular TV actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, 46 known for shows such as Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at a gym. On Sunday, Alesia Raut, model and wife penned a moving note in memory of the late actor.
She captioned the post “I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_ . -24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now). You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention. Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, Mark, Diza by all. Loving son, Loving brother, Loving father to your kids, Loving husband, Loving friend. I know you will be always guiding me as an angel. You are in a happy and peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me true meaning of love.”
