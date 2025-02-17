Breaking News
Exclusive! Siwet Tomar reacts to rumours surrounding Prince Narula & Yuvika: ‘Don’t think anything like that will ever happen'

Updated on: 17 February,2025 08:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Siwet Tomar, Prince Narula’s close friend and an ex-Roadies contestant, has reacted to the news reports surrounding the actor's relationship with Yuvika and shared in an exclusive chat with Mid-day that they love each other a lot

Exclusive! Siwet Tomar reacts to rumours surrounding Prince Narula & Yuvika: ‘Don’t think anything like that will ever happen'

In Pic: Prince-Yuvika & Siwet

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been in the headlines for quite some time now. There have been several reports regarding trouble in their relationship. Since their baby girl, Ikleen, was born, rumours are rife that things are not good between the two. Now, Siwet Tomar, Prince Narula’s close friend and an ex-Roadies contestant, has reacted to these news reports and shared in an exclusive chat with Mid-Day that they love each other a lot.


Siwet Tomar reacts to rumours about Price & Yuvika’s relationship


Siwet, in conversation with us, talked about Prince and Yuvika and shared, “Bhai stays very busy and comes home very rarely, but one thing he knows well is how to make his family feel special. So whenever he is home, he spends all his time with his daughter and Bhabhi.”


Further, while reacting to the recent divorce rumors, Siwet stated, “As for the news circulating recently, I don’t think anything like that will ever happen between them. They are very sorted people. They love each other a lot. Sometimes, small arguments happen, and people blow it out of proportion.”

While he mentioned that Prince has a short temper, he also revealed that this became a reason why people often misunderstand him. Siwet told us, “Bhai is a bit short-tempered, so he often gets misunderstood. It becomes easy for people to say things because Bhai and Bhabhi are not seen together often—he’s busy with work, and Bhabhi is usually at home these days.”

“Those of us who are close to them know there’s not going to be any fight. They both understand each other better than anyone else,” he further added.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met inside the house of Bigg Boss 9, where their love blossomed. Prince won the reality show and continued dating Yuvika. They tied the knot in 2018. In June this year, they announced their pregnancy and also held a grand baby shower in August. Ikleen was born on October 19, 2024.

Siwet Tomar on claims of bribing Prince

While reacting to the episode, Siwet shared, “When I heard that I gave Prince Bhai 20 lakh rupees, I couldn’t stop laughing. I know a lot of people have a problem with the bond I share with Prince Bhai. Many people think there’s something fishy going on. But I don’t care. I love him a lot, and he treats me like his younger brother.”

