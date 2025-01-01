Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, whose love story began on Bigg Boss 9, got married on October 12, 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2024

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary with their daughter Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary give their daughter a unique name with the letter ‘I’ x 00:00

Power couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who welcomed a baby girl in October 2024 revealed their little one’s name a couple of days ago which went unnoticed due to their social media feud. On New Year 2025, Prince took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with his daughter dressed up in a Mini Mouse costume and wrote, “My Christmas my new year my world is only you my little princess #ikleen.” According to baby naming websites, Ikleen is a Sikh word that means, “Absorbed in one.”

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary welcome baby girl

Prince Narula, best known for 'Roadies' and 'Bigg Boss' learned about his daughter's birth in October during a Roadies audition in Pune on October 20. He made the big announcement in front of a cheering crowd. Speaking to the audience, a thrilled Prince said, "Mein aap logon ko ek khush khabri dera hu ki mein baap ban gaya hu," He then jokingly added, "Aur ab toh haq se bol sakte hain... baap ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya."

Yuvika and Prince, whose love story began on Bigg Boss 9, got married on October 12, 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2024 and held a baby shower in August.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s social media feud

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been creating headlines for all the wrong reasons. If the speculations are to be believed the beloved couple is headed for a split after the birth of their daughter. The reality star raised a lot of eyebrows when he stated in one of his vlogs that Yuvika failed to inform him regarding the delivery date of their firstborn. Since then these two have been at loggerheads, putting allegations on one another.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s work front

On the work front, Yuvika started her television journey with Zee TV's talent hunt reality show 'Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj'. She then starred in the TV serial 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani', in which she played the role of Aastha. Yuvika has been the winner of 'Nach Baliye 9'. She has also appeared as a guest in shows like 'Comedy Classes', 'MTV Splitsvilla 10', 'MTV Love School 3', 'MTV Ace Of Space 1', and 'MTV Ace Of Space 2'. She played the role of Tina in 'Kumkum Bhagya', and Shikha in 'Laal Ishq'. She gained fame for her roles in Bollywood, notably in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Om Shanti Om'.

On the other hand, Prince has been the winner of 'MTV Roadies 12', 'MTV Splitsvilla 8', 'Nach Baliye 9', and 'Bigg Boss 9'. He has appeared as the gang leader in 'MTV Roadies 17', 'MTV Roadies 18', and 'MTV Roadies 20'.