As Prince & Yuvika marked a significant milestone—their daughter Ekleen’s two-month birthday—they dropped separate posts for the baby girl, sparking concern among their fans

In Pic: Prince & Yuvika

Listen to this article Prince & Yuvika’s separate posts on daughter’s 2-month birthday leave netizens worried; fans say, ‘Please clear the rumours’ x 00:00

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry. The duo, who met on Bigg Boss 9, recently welcomed their baby girl Ekleen. Since the birth of their little one, there have been rumors that things are not okay between the two. Now, as the couple marked a significant milestone—their daughter Ekleen’s two-month birthday—they dropped separate posts for the baby girl, sparking concern among their fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince & Yuvika drop separate post

Instead of a collab post, they put out separate posts. On Friday, Prince posted a heartwarming picture of him holding his baby girl in his arms, and while sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy 2 months to my baby love Ekleen, papa loves you the most." Meanwhile, the new mommy Yuvika also posted a series of pictures in which she was holding her baby girl close to her. While sharing the heartwarming post, she wrote, "19th, the date to remember."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRINCE YUVIKA NARULA ❤️❤️❤️ (@princenarula)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvika chaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Fans react to Prince & Yuvika’s separate post

While both of them shared pictures and showered their baby girl with love, fans noticed something else. Netizens pointed out that the duo didn't post any pictures together and neither did they share a collab post, raising concerns among fans. While some requested them to clear ongoing rumors, others wished Prince to show some love for the new mom Yuvika Chaudhary.

One user wrote, “Thoda sa care Yuvika ko bhi dikhana, yeh phase bohot tough hota hai (Please show some care towards Yuvika too, this phase is very tough)." Another commented, “Please clear the rumors around trouble in your marriage." A third fan wrote, "It’s one of the most challenging phases for a new mom. We need support, understanding, love, and care. Try to be there for Yuvika as much as possible. Work will come and go, but family time will never come back. Cherish these fragile moments." Another added, "You must have work commitments going on, but try to give some time to be with Yuvi. Work will come and go, but family time and bond will never come back."

More about Prince Narula and Yuvika

Prince Narula and Yuvika met inside the house of Bigg Boss 9 where their love blossomed. Prince won the reality show and continued dating Yuvika. They tied the knot in 2018. In June this year, they announced their pregnancy and also held a grand baby shower in August.

Prince Narula and Yuvika documented their pregnancy journey on social media. However, the tension between the two began after the birth of their daughter. After delivery, Yuvika stayed with her mother for 45 days, sparking discussions and trolling online against Prince for missing the birth of his daughter. In his vlog, Prince explained the situation.