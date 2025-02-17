Siwet Tomar, who was one of the finalists of last year’s Roadies, in an exclusive chat with us at Mid-Day, opened up about the recent episode.

Siwet Tomar

Exclusive! Siwet Tomar REACTS to claims of giving 20 lakhs to Prince Narula for Roadies: 'Bhai ko gussa isliye ayaa kyunki…'

In yesterday’s episode of Roadies, a participant claimed that Prince Narula had taken about 20 lakh rupees from ex-contestant Siwet Tawar to give him a guaranteed place in the Roadies journey. Siwet, who was one of the finalists of last year’s Roadies, in an exclusive chat with us at Mid-Day, opened up about the recent episode. While dismissing the claims of paying Rs 20 lakhs to Prince, he shared that he didn’t have any money during the time of his auditions.

Siwet Tomar on claims of bribing Prince

While reacting to the episode, Siwet shared, “When I heard that I gave Prince Bhai 20 lakh rupees, I couldn’t stop laughing. I know a lot of people have a problem with the bond I share with Prince Bhai. Many people think there’s something fishy going on. But I don’t care. I love him a lot, and he treats me like his younger brother.”

He further continued and said, “However, when I heard that Yuvika Bhabhi’s name was mentioned, I felt a bit disappointed. Prince Bhai lost his cool, but I was telling him one thing—'Bhai, calm down.' Being from Dehradun, I’ve heard this many times—that money can get things done. So I was trying to explain to Bhai to let it go because people often take these things to heart, especially since they love Roadies so much.”

He further revealed that he also gets such DMs with people requesting him to take them on the Roadies journey and shared, “I also get a lot of requests in my DMs saying, ‘If money can get you in, then make it happen.’ People say these things, but that’s not how you can enter Roadies.”

Why Prince got angry

Further revealing the reason behind Prince’s anger, Siwet shared, “Bhai ko gussa isliye ayaa kyunki many people tell me too that I got through by sucking up, and now they’ve dragged Bhabhi’s name into it too. People often get angry when their family’s name is brought up.”

About Prince Narula & Yuvika

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met inside the house of Bigg Boss 9, where their love blossomed. Prince won the reality show and continued dating Yuvika. They tied the knot in 2018. In June this year, they announced their pregnancy and also held a grand baby shower in August.