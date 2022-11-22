×
Slambook: Manish Raisinghan

Updated on: 22 November,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

From his guilty pleasure movie to his same-sex actor crush, Manish Raisinghan reveals it all

Slambook: Manish Raisinghan

Manish Raisinghan


One thing you will not share?
My food and toothbrush.


Your guilty pleasure movie?
South Indiand-dubbed action films.



If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?
Back in time to meet my granny, whom I lost a few years back.

What did you last fantasise about?
That I was working with Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Hrithik Roshan.

