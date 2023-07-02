Sonu Sood makes dosa and bhatura on the sets of Roadies; watch

Sonu Sood took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him making and serving dosas during the shoot of Roadies

Sonu Sood earned the title of a messiah during the pandemic when he went out of the way to help people in need. However, his humanitarian act did not end with the pandemic. He continues to help people in need and also uses the power of his social media to send positive messages. Of late, he has been encouraging people to support small businesses.

Currently, shooting for Roadies 19, Sonu Sood took to making dosa during a shoot in Delhi. On Sunday morning he shared a video of him making dosas on the street. Dressed in an all-black attire he is happily seen making dosas and also offered some to his co-star Rhea Chakraborty. Sonu also proceeds to make bhaturas while interacting with the locals.

"Bhature aur dosa ki franchise chahiye toh turant sampark kare (If you want franchise of bhatura and dosa contact me)," he wrote sharing the video along with the hashtag support small business.

A couple of days back, Sonu shared a video of him interacting with a strawberry seller. The actor is an 18-year-old boy selling strawberries on the side of the road. Sood spotted him and tried to have a conversation with the teen who hails from Bihar’s Gaya. After having a hearty conversation with him, he bought all the strawberry boxes that were remaining.

The teenager has been identified as Sushil Kumar. He left his home in Gaya several months ago and reached Himachal Pradesh in search of work. The 49-year-old actor then enquired about his family members.

Sonu Sood is also shooting for 'Fateh' with Jacqueline Fernandez. The team has been shooting for the film in Punjab. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, the film is based on cybercrime.

Announcing 'Fateh' last year in December, Sonu had written, "Here you go! Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh! Produced by @zeestudiosofficial and @shaktisagarprod @farhadsamji."

"The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience," Sonu said.

Sharing details about the movie, Sonu added, "I have been quite blessed so far, I have had opportunities to have played roles in various languages. Being around films and having worked on all these projects, I have picked up a couple of things here and there. This is the first time I'll be working on the story too".