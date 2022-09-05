Teacher's Day: I would not have become a teacher because students like me make their job hectic, says Sargun Kaur Luthra

On the occasion of ‘Teacher’s Day’, she spoke exclusively to Mid-Day Online, wherein she looked back in history and spoke about her school days and revealed the reason why she was punished for wearing a tie in school
After having done serials like ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 1’ and ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, Sargun Kaur Luthra went onto do Telugu film ‘Aswathama’, which was followed by quite a few music videos.
Mid-Day Online caught up with the actress on the occasion of 'Teacher's Day' for an exclusive interview.
Who was your favourite teacher in school or college and why?
In school, my favourite teacher was Indarpreet sir. He was our PT teacher.
What is that one thing you have learnt from your teachers, which will remain with you forever?
One thing I learnt from Indarpreet sir is even if a person doesn’t have anything, he / she can still make a way... provided that is determination and will power. It is this determination and will power and Indarpreet sir which got us 2 medals in sports, despite not having a ground to practice.
Which was your favourite subject and least favourite subject in school?
While my favourite subject was Biology, my least favourite was Maths. I don't like Maths at all (smiles).
If you were not an actor, would you have become a teacher?
If I were not an actor, I would you have become a doctor. I would not have become a teacher for the only reason that students like me make their job hectic. (smiles)
In school, were you a front bencher or a last bencher?
I was a last bencher and I had made my teachers’ job very hectic.
Have you ever got punished by your teachers?
A lot of time… but that was till my tenth standard. I have been punished in school for not follow the dress code and wearing nail paints. I used to try out different hairstyles, which was just not allowed in the school.
Is there any punishment in school that you will remember for the rest of your life?
Yes. It was when my teacher caught me and my best friend wearing a tie, whereas, in our school, wearing ties were only for the boys! (smiles).
