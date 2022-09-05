Teacher's Day: Even today, I am very analytical and rational as an actor, says Donal Bisht

In this exclusive interview, Donal reveals why was she punished by her teacher in school, despite being a good and studious student

Official Instagram Account of Donal Bisht

Actor Donal Bisht has to her credit of having done serials like ‘Ek Deewana Tha’ ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’, ‘Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’, ‘Laal Ishq’ and others. She had even participated in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Since she was one of the strongest contenders, her eviction came as a shock to many and also had left many of her fans extremely upset.

Mid-Day Online caught up with the journalist turned actor Donal Bisht on the occasion of ‘Teacher’s Day’, wherein she walk down the memory lane and gave us a few insights about her student life.

Who was your favourite teacher in school or college and why?

It has to be Om Gupta sir from my college. I was pursuing journalism and always had a flair for writing. He used to teach us ‘Print Media’ and that’s how, he magnified my penchant for writing. He gave me the confidence and helped me use writing as a stress buster. He suggested that I maintain a diary and trust me, it was a life-altering advice. I still chronicle my life in a personal diary and it acts as such a therapy that I can't even explain! It helps me introspect, retrospect, learn, evaluate and grow. It’s always said that a teacher's job is to irrigate deserts. Now, I really know what it truly means! He taught me to be unstoppable and question without inhibition. So… thank you sir. Lots of gratitude and respect for him, always!

What is that one thing you have learnt from your teachers, which will remain with you forever?

Om Gupta sir taught me to express myself through writing. Today, my diary is my best friend and it's because of him only. You know how de-stressing diary writing can be! Sometimes… you just need to put it in black and white to be able to see it, achieve it, correct it and celebrate. It keeps me in check and on track at all times! Sometimes, I am able to give some valuable insights to the scriptwriter, only because of my deep-rooted familiarity with writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht)

Which was your favourite subject and least favourite subject in school?

My favorite subject was Computers and I was quite an astute in it. I remember when I was in the third grade, my teacher stayed in my colony. She didn't miss a single opportunity to brag about my credentials of being one of the rankers in the subject. Apart from that, I loved Hindi and Psychology. My least favorite has to be Maths. It was too insipid for me to learn and understand.

If you were not an actor, would you have become a teacher?

Maybe... a psychologist or a professor of Psychology. Even today, as an actor, I am very analytical and rational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht)

Also Read: As a punishment, I was told to become a ‘murga’, says Gulshan Grover

In school, were you a front bencher or a last bencher?

The kind that parents wanted their kids to be (laughs). A true-blue first bencher and a poster girl for the class. I always used to do my assignments on time, obeyed my teachers, scored well and was usually a teacher's pet. I have been brought up to think that the school was a sacred place and I treated it with utmost respect.

Have you ever got punished by your teachers?

Well yes, I have. That time, I was a tad too young!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht)

Is there any punishment in school that you will remember for the rest of your life?

I remember being called out and punished for reaching late to school. I was fairly young and wanted to stop by to grab some candies on my way. I reached late with my hands stuffed with sweets. And because I got delayed for the class, I was reprimanded by my teacher. I was super upset. As a kid, I didn't realize why I was punished. This was until recently when I met my teacher again and we had a great laugh together.

Play Quiz: Is this the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are paired together?

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 5 Submit Request