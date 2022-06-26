Donal Bisht: Take a break from social media and live your real life

The actress will next be seen in 'Doon Kaand'

Donal Bisht/PR image

Donal Bisht, who will next be seen in the web-series, 'Doon Kaand' caught up with mid-day.com to speak about what fans can look forward to and much more. While she admits she is active on social media, as it is a requirement in her profession, she would advice others against it. She says, "I started during lockdown, before that I didn't have any time to be on social media. Now I am there but I feel sad because your life is not social media! We have to keep the audience updated about what we are doing but for other people who do not need to do it and their whole life exists on social media, please take a break and live your real life. Social media is not real."

