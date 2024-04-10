Sumbul Touqueer's father Touqeer Hasan Khan, has taken legal steps against trolls who spread lies and defamed their family.

Sumbul Touqeer, who's made a mark in showbiz with her acting skills, is currently playing Kavya in the hit TV series "Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon." She's known for speaking her mind and has often been in the spotlight for shutting down haters. Although she usually brushes off negativity, sometimes it becomes too much. Recently, her father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, has taken legal steps against trolls who spread lies and defamed their family.

Sumbul Touqueer's father takes legal action against online trolls

Yesterday, Sumbul Touqeer's dad went on social media to announce that he's going after the trolls who spread lies about their family. He even posted pics of the legal documents as proof. His tweet goes like this, “Any/ all the defamatory posts published or circulated against myself and our family will be dealt with strictly and in accordance with the law. Cases are registered, and notice is on its way. Truth always prevails with patience & belief.”

Sony Entertainment Television's captivating narrative, ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, has witnessed an intense high point in the show with the death of Kavya’s brother-in-law, Omi. In a conspiracy driven by Giriraj’s step-mother Badi Amma, an accident leads to Omi’s death and Kavya is in a coma but the Pradhan family thinks that Kavya got Omi killed to avenge her sister, Navya’s death.

When Kavya finally wakes up from the coma, she learns that she is suspended from her role as an IAS Officer due to the murder charge she faces for Omi’s death, and her beloved Adi now despises her because he believes she has killed Omi.

Talking about the intense track, actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, “So far, viewers have witnessed the tumultuous journey of Kavya through every stage of her life and how she manoeuvres each situation with her presence of mind. With the 9-month leap, viewers will see a rebooted version of Kavya - more bebaak, and more spunky. Her determination to win back everything that is rightfully hers will make her unstoppable! Every situation teaches you something; Kavya has endured it all but she’s always done the right thing. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will follow Kavya’s journey where is resolute in regaining Adi’s love and faith while getting reinstated as an IAS officer.”