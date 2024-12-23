Sunil Pal and Mushtaq Khan's kidnapping by a gang in Meerut has shed light on safety concern of artists attending events across the country. Actors from the industry speak up about their experiences about attending events

Sunil Pal, Mushtaq Khan

Listen to this article ‘I’ve been asked to come alone’: Actors open up about potential risks after Sunil Pal, Mushtaq Khan’s kidnappings x 00:00

The recent incident of kidnappings of actor/comedian Sunil Pal and actor Mushtaq Khan has put the limelight on safety of artists who attend live events and shows across India. In the past month, the aforementioned artists were kidnapped in and around Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, a gang operating in Meerut-Bijnor is into the business of luring artists with tickets and advance amounts only to subsequently abduct them and extort money to release them.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the surface, the events seem legit, leaving little to no room for doubt. However, these recent incidents have not particularly come as a surprise to artists Mid-day spoke to, who explained how actors should be careful while accepting invitations.

No middlemen in Tier 2 and 3 cities: Siddhant Issar

Actor Siddhant Issar who is currently seen on the show ‘Shaitaani Rasmein’ tells us that there are no event organisers serving as middlemen in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, unlike metros. “Most of the events I attend are in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. These events are not handled by any event organisers generally and contacts are made directly,” he shares.

Issar had been cautious of his safety much before the recent kidnappings came to light. “There are simple things we can do to ensure our safety- keep family informed at all times about our whereabouts, create digital footprint and inform all about our location through social media when you visit a new city for events,” shares Issar adding that he and his father actor Puneet Issar always keep the local police informed about their event schedule.

“They(police) love meeting artists and it is always good to keep the local station informed,” he added.

These recent incidents have made Issar more cautious but he is not too surprised. He has seen gang wars happening up north leading to events getting cancelled at the last moment. “Once an event in Hissar that I was scheduled to attend was cancelled when two gangs in a gang war had a face-off with guns at the venue,” says Issar, adding that most events are poorly managed with no crowd control in place.

Never attend events alone: Aahana Kumra

Actress Aahana Kumra says she has made it a point to never attend events alone. “I have been asked by organisers to come alone as they cannot arrange accommodation and travel for the people accompanying me,” she said. “But as a woman I have been very careful and ensure that I do not travel alone.”

The sharing of essential details like flight, hotel bookings and vehicles is usually done only at the last moment, says Kumra. “To ensure safety, it is necessary that one receives all these details well in advance and not at the last moment. And we must share these details with our family members. I always inform my family about my whereabouts,” she said, adding that many a times events and people organising them come across as sketchy.

She further stated that sometimes basic requirements for the artists are also not met with. “People say artists are difficult but it is because artists are treated badly. The reason why the entourage has increased is because you are treating people badly. You will not give them make-up person, security or accommodation of their choice. All of these are basic requirements; they are not asking for five-star hotel stays. I do not travel with an entourage, I travel with one person.”

Never faced such incidents: Rohit Roy

In contrast, actor Rohit Bose Roy has never experienced an untoward incident. In the 20-plus years that Rohit has done live shows says that he is surprised that such kidnappings are happening. “I have done shows across the country in all kinds of cities. I have not faced any such incident,” he says stressing how one must verify all details before accepting an invite for an event.

“Never get into a flight before getting all details about the event you are attending and the arrangements made,” he stresses adding that one must always keep family and friends informed about their whereabouts.