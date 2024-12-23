The Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully arrested Lavi Pal, the mastermind behind a gang involved in kidnapping actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal. The arrest took place after an encounter in Bijnor on Sunday night.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully apprehended the mastermind behind a notorious kidnapping gang that targeted celebrities, including actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal. The accused, Lavi Pal, also known as Rahul Saini, was arrested following an encounter on the night of December 22-23 in Bijnor, during which he sustained injuries.

According to Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha, the incident began on October 15, when Lavi Pal, posing as Rahul Saini, invited actor Mushtaq Khan to an event in Meerut. Pal allegedly offered Khan an advance of Rs 25,000 along with a flight ticket for the event, which was scheduled for November 20. However, once Khan arrived in Delhi and was picked up for the event, he was taken to Bijnor under the false pretence of attending a gathering.

Khan was confined to a house in the Chahshiri area of Bijnor, which belonged to Lavi Pal. However, Khan managed to escape from captivity on November 21 when the kidnappers were asleep. Seeking refuge at a nearby mosque, Khan was able to return home safely. The incident was officially reported on December 9 by Khan’s event manager, Shivam Yadav.

As the investigation progressed, authorities discovered that the same gang had employed a similar strategy to target comedian Sunil Pal in Meerut. The gang had also used Khan’s mobile phone for transactions worth Rs 2.5 lakh during the kidnapping. While six members of the gang had already been arrested, Lavi Pal and his cousin Shubham remained at large.

On December 22-23, police received a tip-off that the two men would be arriving at Jain Farm on Mandawar Road. When police attempted to arrest them, Lavi Pal and Shubham opened fire, with a bullet hitting the bulletproof vest of Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Pratap. During the subsequent encounter, Lavi Pal sustained a bullet injury to his leg, while Shubham managed to escape.

Lavi Pal was arrested and taken to the district hospital for treatment. Police also recovered a country-made pistol, two cartridges, and Rs 35,050, which had been extorted during Khan’s abduction. Authorities have indicated plans to pursue strict action under the Gangster Act, and property acquired through criminal activities will also be seized.

Both Bijnor and Meerut police had placed a Rs 25,000 bounty on Lavi Pal’s arrest. The authorities are now interrogating him to gather further information about his gang’s operations and any additional targets within the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from PTI)