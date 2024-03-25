Surbhi Chandna has dropped pictures from her Holi celebration with hubby Karan Sharma and it's all things love

Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna's Holi celebration

Listen to this article Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma paint their world blue as they celebrate ‘Pehli Holi’ as husband and wife x 00:00

Holi 2024: Surbhi Chandna, the actress famous for her role in the TV show Ishqbaaaz, tied the knot with her longtime partner Karan Sharma in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 2nd. Today, the actress is celebrating her first Holi with Karan as husband and wife. Now, Surbhi has dropped pictures from her Holi celebration with hubby Karan and it's all things love.

In the pics, Surbhi Chandna stole the spotlight in a stunning blue suit paired with a matching dupatta featuring golden designs on it. Karan complemented her look with a stylish white kurta pyjama, looking dapper on the special day. Today, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her intimate Holi celebration with Karan. While sharing the photographs, the actress wrote, “Pehli Holi Mubarak KS.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

The pictures captured their fun-filled celebration. The two were seen playing with blue gulal, and these pictures scream love. As soon as Surbhi dropped the pics, fans started showing them with love. One fan wrote, “And you both looking too good but Sc, you're just sooo pretty can't stop adoring.” “Aap dono apni nazar zarur se utar lena theek hai Allah aap dono ko hamesha khush rakhe aap dono ke pyaar ko our saath ko hamesha banay rakhe,” wrote another fan.

About the festivities:

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime partner Karan Sharma in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 2nd. The duo has been dating for thirteen years and continues to set couple goals. Their pre-wedding festivities kicked off with haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

The pictures from Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's dreamy Haldi and Mehendi ceremony have mesmerized everyone with their cuteness. For the Haldi ceremony, Surbhi opted for a pink outfit and paired it with a multi-coloured blouse. The actress ditched heavy jewellery and opted for stylish earrings, while Karan complemented his lady love in a shimmery beige kurta.

The Mehendi ceremony's outfits were all things green. The couple opted for coordinated green outfits, perfectly matching the vibe. In this outfit, Surbhi decided to wear heavily studded earrings, showcasing her ear exercise skills. It's worth noting that Surbhi announced her wedding in January with a rendition of the song 'Kahani Suno.' What makes it more special is the fact that the lyrics of the song are written by Karan himself.