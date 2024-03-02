Breaking News
Ahead of wedding, Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma exchange rings, dance at their 'Sufi Night' - watch video

Updated on: 02 March,2024 01:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Surbhi and Karan twinned in black as they exchanged rings and danced the night away to some soulful tracks.

Surbhi Chandna with Karan Sharma Pic/Instagram video screenshot

Television actress Surbhi Chandna is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma. The duo has been dating for thirteen years and continues to set couple goals. Surbhi is best known for her acting sting in TV shows such as ‘Qubool Hai’, 'Ishqbaaz' and 'Naagin 5'. On the other hand, Karan is an entrepreneur. With their pre-wedding festivities having kickstarted, the couple hosted a 'Sufi Night' on Friday. It was attended by eminent personalities of the telly world. 


Surbhi and Karan twinned in black as they exchanged rings and danced the night away to some soulful tracks. Watch the videos below. 


 
 
 
 
 
Surbhi announced her wedding in January with a rendition of the song 'Kahani Suno'. What makes it more special is the fact that the lyrics of the song are written by Karan himself. 

It was earlier reported that the couple will tie the knot at the Chomu Palace Hotel near Jaipur in Rajasthan. Chomu Palace Hotel is a historic royal palace where Akshay Kumar-starrer movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was filmed. It has been considered a palace that Bollywood loves to shoot in. Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', Ajay Devgn's 'Bol Bachchan' was also shot here. Not just movies, but several TV serials have also been shot at the palace. 

 
 
 
 
 
Today the couple will have their haldi ceremony with a Winter Wonderland theme. There will also be a choora ceremony, and the pheras will take place around 5 pm. Following that, there will be a tuxedo night.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi made her OTT debut with the three-part film 'Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2', which is a tribute to the martyrs of the nation. Expressing her happiness about being part of the project, the popular television actor said, "'Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2' is a tribute to the Indian Army and their families for their sacrifices to keep us safe and secure."

On making her OTT debut, she added, "I am honoured for being part of this journey and doing my bit in bringing out the real emotions behind the war scenes of Kulgam operation. I feel very lucky to have received this opportunity as I make my debut on OTT."

(With inputs from ANI)

