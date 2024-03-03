Actress Surbhi Chandna, known for her role in the TV series Ishqbaaaz, got married to her long-time partner Karan Sharma in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday, March 2nd

Surbhi Chandna, the actress famous for her role in the TV show Ishqbaaaz, tied the knot with her longtime partner Karan Sharma in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday, March 2nd.

Surbhi Chandna ties the knot

Surbhi stole the spotlight in a stunning silver lehenga paired with a pink and baby-blue veil. Karan complemented her look with a stylish silver sherwani, looking absolutely dapper on their special day.

Numerous videos from the couple's intimate yet extravagant wedding are circulating widely on the internet. One particular video captures a beautiful moment where Surbhi is seen lip-syncing to a romantic song while walking down the aisle to marry the love of her life.

Surbhi Chandna ties the knot, watch video:

About the festivities

The duo has been dating for thirteen years and continues to set couple goals. With their pre-wedding festivities having kicked off last night, the couple hosted haldi and mehendi ceremonies on Saturday.

The pictures from Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s dreamy Haldi and Mehendi ceremony have mesmerized everyone with their cuteness. For the Haldi ceremony, Surbhi opted for a pink outfit and paired it with a multi-coloured blouse. The actress ditched heavy jewellery and opted for stylish earrings, while Karan complemented his lady love in a shimmery beige kurta.

The Mehendi ceremony's outfits were all things green. The couple opted for coordinated green outfits, perfectly matching the vibe. In this outfit, Surbhi decided to wear heavily studded earrings, showcasing her ear exercise skills. It's worth noting that Surbhi announced her wedding in January with a rendition of the song 'Kahani Suno.' What makes it more special is the fact that the lyrics of the song are written by Karan himself.

It was earlier reported that the couple will tie the knot at the Chomu Palace Hotel near Jaipur in Rajasthan. Chomu Palace Hotel is a historic royal palace where the Akshay Kumar-starrer movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was filmed. It has been considered a palace that Bollywood loves to shoot in. Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' Ajay Devgn's 'Bol Bachchan' was also shot here. Not just movies, but several TV serials have also been filmed at the palace.