'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta meets with an accident in Germany, see pics

In a shocking turn of events, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Munmun Dutta popularly known as Babita Iyer has met with an accident in Germany. The actor took some time off from her erratic schedule and was on a trip to Germany when the unfortunate incident occurred. She took to her Instagram stories and informed her fans that she has met with a 'small' accident. She further shared an image of her injury and informed the fans that she is doing well. Popularly known as 'Babita ji', Munmun also informed that she has cut short her vacation.

The 'TMKOC' actor wrote, "Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very bad. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home." The actor who was supposed to spend a long trip in Germany, unfortunately had to cut short her vacation due to the accident and come back to India.

While flying back to India, Datta shared a video on her IG story where she gave a glimpse of her injured knee and wrote, "Flying out with good memories and an injured left knee."

As soon as the news of Munmun being injured broke out, her worried fans flocked to her comment section and wished for her speedy recovery. Taking to her posts one of her fans wrote, "hope you are not badly hurt." Another said, "get well soon."

Prior to her Germany trip, the actor was having a great time in Switzerland. She even dropped some lovely pictures from her Swiss holiday.

One of the longest-running sitcoms in India, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada and Munmun Dutta has been essaying the character of Babita Iyer since its inception. Besides 'TMKOC', Munmun has also appeared in a few films.

