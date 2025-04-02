While makers are actively seeking a new Dayaben, there's still a slight chance that Disha Vakani might return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani as Dayaben

With the reports of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers finalizing a new actress for Dayaben's role coming in, fans are devastated that they won’t be able to see Disha Vakani playing the role anymore. But while it is true that the makers are aggressively trying to fill the position because of the character being missing from the show for years now, it is also correct that there is still a tiny possibility that Disha Vakani might return to the show.

In conversation with Screen, Asit Modi, while reacting to the news of a new Dayaben being locked, said, "People have been eagerly waiting for Daya Bhabhi, and I will finalize her soon. People say that without Dayaben, they don’t enjoy the show as much, and I agree. We, as a team, are trying to fill Daya Bhabhi’s absence as much as we can. But she will return soon."

When asked about Disha Vakani's possible comeback, Asit said, "We can only pray that Disha Vakani returns as the character. She is like my sister, and she has some family duties to fulfill, which is why it might be difficult for her to return. We miss her even today. She was very sincere and caring towards her co-stars and the team. We hope to find someone just like that."

Kajal Pisal to play Dayaben in TMKOC?

Meanwhile, soon after the news came out that the makers have finalized the new Dayaben, reports surfaced that television actress Kajal Pisal has been selected to play the role of Dayaben in TMKOC. Along with this news, Kajal's picture in Dayaben's look has started going viral on social media. While reacting to such claims, in a conversation with Zoom, she shared, “I am already working on Jhanak, so this is entirely incorrect. Yes, I did audition for Dayaben in 2022, and those pictures are resurfacing now. But as of now, I can confirm that this is totally fake news."

Makers found a new Dayaben?

A source close to the makers of the much-loved show told News18, “Yes, it is right. Asit ji had been looking for a new Dayaben, and recently, one of the auditions impressed him a lot. Mock shoots with the actress are underway. It’s been around a week that she has been here, shooting with us," the source said.

"I am still trying. I believe Disha Vakani can’t be back. She has two children. She is like my sister. Even today, we have a very close relationship with her family. My sister Disha Vakani has tied a Rakhi to me. Her father and brother are also family to me. You work together for 17 years, and it becomes your extended family," Asit has earlier said in an interview with the portal.