Contrary to reports of Sharad Sankla aka Abdul leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor has said that he will remain a part of the show as long as it is on air

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the headlines for quite some time now. Just after Kush Shah said goodbye to the show, a new report suggests that Sharad Sankla, aka Abdul, has also quit the show. But are the rumors true?

Contrary to reports of Sharad Sankla leaving the show, Times of India has claimed that all the rumors are untrue. According to TOI, Sankla is very much with the show and will remain as long as it continues to air. Sharad has addressed the rumours of his exit from the show, saying, "Why would I quit the show?"

The portal further quoted Sankla as saying, "No, the news is absolutely untrue. I am not going anywhere and am very much a part of the show. The storyline in the show is such that my character is not present, but very soon Abdul will return. It is part of the storyline. It is such a lovely and long-running show, and I am known because of my character of Abdul. It is a big achievement. Why would I quit the show? I can't even think of quitting the show. The production house, Neela Telefilms, is like a family to me, and our producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, is my college friend. There is no way I will ever quit the show. Jab tak show chalta rahega, tab tak main uska hissa bana rahunga (I will remain with TMKOC as long as it continues to air)."

Reason behind the rumors of Sharad's exit

The character played by Sharad Sankla has been missing for the last four or five episodes. The mysterious absence of Abdul, aka Sharad, and a plotline around the members of Gokuldham Society making efforts to find him had led viewers to speculate that the makers were trying to replace Sharad with another actor.

Recent exit from the show

Earlier, it was Kush Shah, who played the role of Goli in the long-running TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who quit. Kush Shah played the role of Goli for nearly two decades. This news made everyone emotional as their favourite co-star bid them adieu. Kush Shah has quit the show to pursue higher education in the USA.