Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob, the happy couple, took to Instagram today to share the heartwarming news with their fans and followers about welcoming a baby girl into the world

Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob

Listen to this article Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob welcome baby girl, call it 'first day of the rest of our life' x 00:00

Actor Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya Jacob have just announced the arrival of their first child, a beautiful baby girl! The happy couple took to Instagram today to share the heartwarming news with their fans and followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob announce the birth of a baby girl

In a sweet post that captured the excitement and love they’re feeling, the new parents wrote, "Today is the first day of the rest of our lives ❤️ 💫 😇." The touching message was shared alongside a simple yet meaningful picture, radiating joy as they stepped into this exciting new chapter of their lives.

Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob have a baby girl, check out announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanuj Virwani (@tanujvirwani)

Tanuj Virwani on Tanya Jacob's pregnancy and desire for fatherhood

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Tanuj explained how he is spending his time pampering the then pregnant Tanya. "It’s a magical time and no matter how much people tell you how married life would be, when you go through that journey by yourself, it’s beautiful. And all the emotions right now are dialed up to 100. We are just really happy,”

Talking about how he can’t wait to embrace fatherhood, he stated, “I always joke with Tanya that I was more ready to be a father than I was to be a husband.”

Talking about how he was always in touch with his “paternal instinct”, Tanuj expalined, “Even in my 20s, if I met a child, an infant or any friend’s kid, I would feel so protective of them, and go play with them. I always want to bring a smile to a child’s face and that comes to me very naturally. Finally, now that I have been given the opportunity to do that with my own child, I will leave no stone unturned.” He is actually looking forward to doing “baby shopping” the most. “I am a shopaholic and whenever I would pass by shops for babies’ stuff, I’d find them so cute as they are five times smaller than our stuff. I would always feel excited about the prospect of shopping there when I’d have my kid, and now I am really excited about doing that.”

Tanuj even shared his excitement regarding leaving a legacy behind with his kid. “I am someone who believes in succession and leaving a legacy behind and the next generation carrying the torch forward. So, I am really excited about this new phase in both our lives."

About Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob's wedding

Tanuj and Tanya had a Christmas wedding in 2023 in a grand ceremony at the family's farmhouse in Lonavala. Tanuj wore a light pink sherwani for the wedding ceremony. The Inside Edge actor had revealed to Mid-day earlier in an interview that he'd be wearing a custom-made Raghavendra Rathore ensemble for the main wedding ceremony. The bride wore a beige-pink lehenga for the wedding during the day.

In videos from the baraat shared by friends, Tanuj's mother, actress Rati Agnihotri, was seen dancing enthusiastically at the wedding. The bride and groom also had a fun time dancing together at the wedding, before the pheras. They also pulled off fun poses at the mandap with a cricket bat and a ball.