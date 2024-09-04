Teachers play a very significant role in our lives in molding our personalities, and this Teachers' Day, actors including Karuna Pandey and Shaleen Malhotra paid tribute to their gurus

Teachers' Day is a special occasion to honour the commitment and efforts of educators and to emphasize their crucial role in moulding the future of everyone’s lives. This year, Sony SAB's artists pay tribute by recounting how their teachers have significantly impacted their lives and careers.

Karuna Pandey's teacher helped her choose acting

Karuna Pandey, who portrays the character of Pushpa in Pushpa Impossible, said, “There are many lessons I've learned over the years, but one that stands out is from when I was in 9th standard. I was always very active in extracurricular activities like sports, dance, and music. After seeing me dance on stage, one of my teachers, Nirmal Kaur, told me that I should pursue a career in dance and performance because I excelled in them more than in academics. I took her words to heart, and that advice has become an unforgettable lesson for me.”

Garima Parihar called her parents her teachers

Actress Garima Parihar called her parents her teachers and said, “Teachers aren’t just those in classrooms; they can be anyone who imparts wisdom. My greatest teachers have been my parents, who taught me the importance of independence, especially as a woman. They instilled in me the belief that I should embrace my authentic self and live life on my terms. This lesson of independence is the biggest gift they’ve given me, and it’s something I cherish deeply.”

Mona Wasu recalled her only Guru

Mona Wasu, who portrays the character of Shalini Talwar in Vanshaj, said, “The only guru I can say I have had is Shri S. N. Goenka. I was a very immature student when I went for my first ten-day retreat and wanted to run away on the fourth day. I tried my best to do that but was sweetly persuaded into staying back and finishing the ten-day Vipassana course. What I gained is priceless and a tool for life. It is the only technique that has no tag on it. It advocates no religion and has no price. It is open for everyone and is taught to every student who is seeking it without a price or discrimination. I am yet to discover anything else that comes even close to it.”

Shaleen Malhotra learned the essence of selflessness from his teachers

Shaleen Malhotra, who is currently seen in the show Vanshaj, shared, “One of the greatest lessons I've learned from teachers is the essence of selflessness. They impart knowledge, warmth, and love without expecting anything in return, laying the foundation upon which we build our lives. Their selflessness is powerful—they find satisfaction in our success without seeking recognition. It's important to acknowledge and thank them for their unwavering support, which has been vital in our growth.”