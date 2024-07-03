Exclusive! Shaleen Malhotra to enter Sony SAB’s Vanshaj as new rival of Mahajan family

Shaleen Malhotra will be a new entry in 'Vanshaj'. The actor will take on the role of Yash Talwar, the dynamic businessman and young heir of Talwar Industries

Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj' is an intense family drama featuring Yuvika Mahajan (Anjali Tatrari), who fights against the gender norm of inheritance, leading to a power struggle with her cousin Digvijay, also called DJ Mahajan (Mahir Pandhi). In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Yuvika finally manages to end DJ’s reign and lead the Mahajan empire as the rightful heir of the business. While Yuvika prepares for a fresh start, a new figure enters her life, poised to disrupt her plans. Mid-day.com has exclusively learned that Shaleen Malhotra will make an entry in the show.

Yes, you read that right. Shaleen Malhotra will be a new entry in 'Vanshaj'. The actor will take on the role of Yash Talwar, the dynamic businessman and young heir of Talwar Industries, one of the old rivals of the Mahajan empire. As a driven and strategic leader fueled by familial loyalty, Yash stands in stark contrast to Yuvika's ideals of empathy and integrity. Their clash of ambitions in 'Vanshaj' will spark a gripping battle of intellect and willpower, setting the stage for the two warring families to come face-to-face.

What will happen when the two contrasting personalities collide? Will it give rise to a fierce battle? Or will it be a case of opposites attracting?

Shaleen Malhotra, on entering the show as the new male lead Yash Talwar, said, “I am looking forward to joining the team of 'Vanshaj'. Yash is a powerful and positive character who does everything for his family. He has a strong business acumen and believes in cutthroat competition when it comes to taking his rivals down. The show recently completed a year and has created a strong fanbase for itself, and I am confident that Yash Talwar will be loved and accepted by the audience as much as the other characters on the show. He will be like a breath of fresh air with a never-seen-before attitude towards life, and his rivalry with the Mahajans will add to the intensity and the drama.” To note, you can watch 'Vanshaj' every Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB at 7 PM and 10 PM.

