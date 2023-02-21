Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Acing the art form

Updated on: 21 February,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

“I am a classical dancer, but I was nervous about performing tandav,” said Roy, who learnt the art form in four hours before the final take

Neeharika Roy and Sambhabana Mohanty


Neeharika Roy and Sambhabana Mohanty, who play Radha and Damini in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, performed the tandav to depict the Mahashivratri festivities on the show. “I am a classical dancer, but I was nervous about performing tandav,” said Roy, who learnt the art form in four hours before the final take. “For a non-dancer like me, it was difficult to dance with those heavy ghungroos, but Neeharika motivated me,” shares Mohanty.





