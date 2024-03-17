Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Pehchaan kaun
<< Back to Elections 2024

Telly Tattle: Pehchaan kaun!

Updated on: 18 March,2024 05:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Acknowledging that wearing a turban, a fake thick beard and moustache for long hours wasn’t easy, she added, “Getting into this look also comes with its own set of challenges. But, once I got the hang of it, it was fun”

Telly Tattle: Pehchaan kaun!

Aishwarya Khare

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Pehchaan kaun!
x
00:00

The television show, Bhagya Lakshmi, has a new twist in the tale. When some villagers try to destroy Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) farm, she fights back with Shalu (Munira Kudratri) to save it. Lakshmi also disguises herself as a Sikh man to help villagers sell their foodgrains at a favourable prices. “I’ve always been keen on trying new things when it comes to portraying different characters on screen,” said Aishwarya. Acknowledging that wearing a turban, a fake thick beard and moustache for long hours wasn’t easy, she added, “Getting into this look also comes with its own set of challenges. But, once I got the hang of it, it was fun.” 




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK