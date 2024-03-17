Acknowledging that wearing a turban, a fake thick beard and moustache for long hours wasn’t easy, she added, “Getting into this look also comes with its own set of challenges. But, once I got the hang of it, it was fun”

Aishwarya Khare

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Pehchaan kaun! x 00:00

The television show, Bhagya Lakshmi, has a new twist in the tale. When some villagers try to destroy Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) farm, she fights back with Shalu (Munira Kudratri) to save it. Lakshmi also disguises herself as a Sikh man to help villagers sell their foodgrains at a favourable prices. “I’ve always been keen on trying new things when it comes to portraying different characters on screen,” said Aishwarya. Acknowledging that wearing a turban, a fake thick beard and moustache for long hours wasn’t easy, she added, “Getting into this look also comes with its own set of challenges. But, once I got the hang of it, it was fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT