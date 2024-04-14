Breaking News
Updated on: 14 April,2024 04:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Stating that playing a cop comes with a lot of responsibility, he explains, “A lot of people are looking up to you. You can’t be saying things that are not right; you can’t be doing things that are not right”

Ankit Bathla

Sometimes, playing a role can be overwhelming for an actor. Ask Ankit Bathla, who played the cop in Savdhaan India—Apni Khaki. Recalling feeling emotional about a story in which an eight-month-old baby was killed for family pride, Ankit admits, “It was so emotionally draining that I had tears in my eyes.” Ater shoot, Ankit spends time meditating. Stating that playing a cop comes with a lot of responsibility, he explains, “A lot of people are looking up to you. You can’t be saying things that are not right; you can’t be doing things that are not right.”




