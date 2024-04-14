Stating that playing a cop comes with a lot of responsibility, he explains, “A lot of people are looking up to you. You can’t be saying things that are not right; you can’t be doing things that are not right”

Ankit Bathla

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Farz ka mamla x 00:00

Sometimes, playing a role can be overwhelming for an actor. Ask Ankit Bathla, who played the cop in Savdhaan India—Apni Khaki. Recalling feeling emotional about a story in which an eight-month-old baby was killed for family pride, Ankit admits, “It was so emotionally draining that I had tears in my eyes.” Ater shoot, Ankit spends time meditating. Stating that playing a cop comes with a lot of responsibility, he explains, “A lot of people are looking up to you. You can’t be saying things that are not right; you can’t be doing things that are not right.”

ADVERTISEMENT