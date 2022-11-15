×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Toddler dies in Mumbai; 126 children infected with disease so far this year
Mumbai: Fire in footwear showroom basement in Chembur; no injuries reported
Amazon plans to lay off around 10,000 employees this week: Report
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Back by popular demand

Telly Tattle: Back by popular demand

Updated on: 15 November,2022 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The fourth edition follows Manik and Nandini’s journey after they promise “Hamesha forever” to one another

Telly Tattle: Back by popular demand

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan


The wait for the new season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is finally over as the makers announced the fourth instalment of the hit series. Set to stream from December 2, the cult series will see Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor Bawa, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, and Mehul Nissar reprise their roles. The fourth edition follows Manik and Nandini’s journey after they promise “Hamesha forever” to one another. “Nandini’s character will always be close to my heart. I am confident that our fans will be able to connect with their love story,” says Bawa.


Also Read: Niti Taylor: As a kid, I had a hole in my heart, wasn't allowed to dance




Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Niti Taylor kishwer merchant television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK