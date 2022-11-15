Telly Tattle: Back by popular demand

The fourth edition follows Manik and Nandini’s journey after they promise “Hamesha forever” to one another

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

The wait for the new season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is finally over as the makers announced the fourth instalment of the hit series. Set to stream from December 2, the cult series will see Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor Bawa, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, and Mehul Nissar reprise their roles. The fourth edition follows Manik and Nandini’s journey after they promise “Hamesha forever” to one another. “Nandini’s character will always be close to my heart. I am confident that our fans will be able to connect with their love story,” says Bawa.

