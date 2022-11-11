×
Niti Taylor: As a kid, I had a hole in my heart, wasn't allowed to dance

Updated on: 11 November,2022 03:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
'Ishqbaaz' actress Niti Taylor revealed that as a kid, she had a hole in her heart and she was not allowed to do many things including dance as it could have adverse effects on her health

'Ishqbaaz' actress Niti Taylor revealed that as a kid, she had a hole in her heart and she was not allowed to do many things including dance as it could have adverse effects on her health. She said: "As a kid, I had a hole in my heart and there are many things that I was not allowed to do including dance because it could jeopardise my health. I couldn't go to amusement parks or take flights or do anything remotely adventurous."


The 27-year-old actress, who is currently seen on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', slipped and fell down while performing on the song 'Saat Samundar Paar' from late actress Divya Bharti-starrer 1992 film 'Vishwatma'. This was her debut film and the song was also picturised on her. During the 90s special episode of the show, the actress performed on the track along with her choreographer partner Akash Thapa. Though she slipped and fell down, her performance was appreciated by the judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

Later, she told the judges about her past and how she suffered a serious illness but she never gave up and post her recovery she started dancing. "When I recovered, I danced with joy and I've been dancing since then. I'm so happy that I'm getting to live my adventure on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. I'm super grateful," added the 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' actress.


The contestants on the show includes Faisal Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Sriti Jha, Gunjan Sinha, Nishant Bhat and Niti Taylor.

