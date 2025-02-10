Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Ronit Roy is back with a historical

Updated on: 11 February,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Ronit Roy

In the upcoming historical drama, Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, actor Ronit Roy will essay the character of Prithviraj’s father—Someshwar, whose guidance and mentorship were instrumental in moulding his son into one of the greatest rulers. Expressing his excitement, Roy shares, “I have always been drawn to powerful, well-etched characters, and Someshwar is one such role. I truly believe that this character and the show will leave a lasting impact, much like the other roles I have played on TV.”




