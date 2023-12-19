Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Dance of love

Telly Tattle: Dance of love

Updated on: 19 December,2023 05:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

For the roka ceremony sequence, Sayyad and Kalnawat, twinning in pink attires, did a dance performance to the track, Lae dooba, which they learnt in an hour

A still from Kundali Bhagya

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, viewers witnessed that although Shaurya (played by Baseer Ali) is engaged, he has feelings for Palki (Sana Sayyad) who is set to tie the knot with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). For the roka ceremony sequence, Sayyad and Kalnawat, twinning in pink attires, did a dance performance to the track, Lae dooba, which they learnt in an hour. Sayyad said, “It’s been a fascinating experience. The grace, rhythm, and storytelling through every move was like an intricate language that speaks to the soul.”




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

