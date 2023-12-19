For the roka ceremony sequence, Sayyad and Kalnawat, twinning in pink attires, did a dance performance to the track, Lae dooba, which they learnt in an hour

A still from Kundali Bhagya

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Dance of love x 00:00

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, viewers witnessed that although Shaurya (played by Baseer Ali) is engaged, he has feelings for Palki (Sana Sayyad) who is set to tie the knot with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). For the roka ceremony sequence, Sayyad and Kalnawat, twinning in pink attires, did a dance performance to the track, Lae dooba, which they learnt in an hour. Sayyad said, “It’s been a fascinating experience. The grace, rhythm, and storytelling through every move was like an intricate language that speaks to the soul.”

ADVERTISEMENT