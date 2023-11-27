Breaking News
Entertainment News > Television News

Telly tattle: Finding love

Updated on: 28 November,2023 06:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Bindra was also seen in Decoupled, Hiccups and Hook Ups, and Jee Karda

Akshay Bindra

Akshay Bindra, who was last seen in Rakshak India’s Braves, says that he is hoping to find love on Temptation Island. Since he was in two minds initially, the actor says that it was his mother who convinced him to take up the reality show. He says, “If you’re with someone for a month, you like her, have a mutual attraction, and are totally disconnected with the outside world, then one can definitely fall in love.” Bindra was also seen in Decoupled, Hiccups and Hook Ups, and Jee Karda.




