A still from Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Neeharika Roy is enjoying her portrayal of Radha in the television show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. She is not deterred about playing a mother to a seven-year-old in her maiden show. “When I first learned about the complexities that my character would face after the leap, I wondered if, at my age, I could do it justice to it. But I saw it as a challenge, an opportunity to delve into the character’s layers and improve my acting skills,” says the actor. The role has influenced her deeply. She explains, “Playing a mother on screen has deepened my respect for my own mother in countless ways. I am not concerned about being typecast; my focus is always to give my best performance.”
